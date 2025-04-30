Europe pumps over 5 bcm of gas to UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas by Europe into underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season has exceeded 5 bln cubic meters (BCM) of the required 61 bcm for ensuring UGS facilities are 90% full by the next winter, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, LNG has been imported by Europe with record rates this month, with imports having been 20% higher than in the same period last year.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 303 mln cubic meters (mcm) on April 28, according to GIE. Withdrawal has fallen to 18 mcm. Withdrawal in April has been 45% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 17% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 42.5 bln cubic meters (bcm), which is 37% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 38.95% full (10.24 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 62.1% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 17% in March, and it has equaled 14% this month. The gas purchase price averaged about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in March, and around $410 in April.

The rates of LNG import in April have been higher than March record levels (12.7 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 54% of their capacity now.