Fuel and energy sector’s share in Russian GDP about 20% — Novak

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The share of the national fuel and energy sector in the domestic GDP was about 20% as of the end of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"The fuel and energy segment remains the key industry sector and one of the most lucrative areas for investments. The share of the fuel and energy sector is about 20%; investments totaled 10.5 trillion rubles ($107.2 bln)," Novak noted.

Energy segments continue reliably supplies of energy resources for households and national economy branches, honor export obligations and make a sizable contribution to solution of strategic tasks, he added.