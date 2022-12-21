Kyrgyzstan renews ban on oil and petroleum products export outside EAEU

BISHKEK, December 21. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan made the decision to renew the earlier introduced temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products outside the country and member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, the Prime Minister’s press service says on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister signed the decree extending the temporary ban on exports of oil and petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union," the press service informs.

According to the press service, the ban applies to oil and petroleum exports from the country "by motor and rail transport." It will be effective until "the domestic market is saturated or common oil and oil products markets of the EAEU are formed."

Kyrgyzstan introduced the ban on oil and petroleum products exports outside the EAEU customs zone last March, with the effect until December 21, 2022.