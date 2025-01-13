India not expecting disruptions of Russian oil supplies in next couple of months

NEW DELHI, January 13. /TASS/. India anticipates no interruptions in Russian oil deliveries over the next couple of months, a government source revealed to reporters.

"Ships loaded in Russia will arrive here [in India - TASS] in 30-45 days, and payments will be processed if all other conditions are met, such as the oil price cap or any other stipulations," the source said.

"I believe that within the next two months, roughly until March 12, we do not anticipate any disruptions," the source noted.

The market will adapt after this period, the source added. "We are confident that traders will devise new delivery mechanisms to navigate the evolving conditions," he emphasized.

On January 10, the US imposed sanctions on Russia’s fuel and energy sector, tanker fleet, and financial system.