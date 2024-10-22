Russia reduces steel output by 10.3% to 5.6 mln tons in September — WSA

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia in September 2024 decreased by 10.3% year-on-year and amounted to 5.6 mln tons, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA). Overall, in the first nine months of 2024, steel production in the country fell by 5.5% to 54 mln tons.

According to the association's report, China produced 71.1 mln tons in September, 6.1% less than a year earlier, and India - 11.7 mln tons (-0.2%). Steel production in Japan decreased by 5.8% to 6.6 mln tons, while in the United States it increased by 1.2% to 6.7 mln tons.

Steel production in Russia, Ukraine, and other CIS countries amounted to 6.8 mln tons in September 2024, which is 7.6% less than a year earlier. In January-September 2024, these countries produced 64.9 mln tons of steel (-2.5% year-on-year).

The countries of Asia and Oceania produced 105.3 mln tons in September, a decrease of 5%. EU countries produced 10.5 mln metric tons of steel, up 0.3% from a year earlier.

Steel production in the countries of North America decreased by 3.4% to 8.6 mln tons in September. South American countries produced 3.5 mln tons of steel (+3.3%) in the reporting period. The countries of the Middle East produced 3.5 mln tons of steel, representing a decline of 23% compared to September 2023.

Overall, global steel production in September 2024 was 143.6 mln metric tons, down 4.7% from a year earlier, according to the association's report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations in the world. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel production.