Russia not expecting any problems with winter diesel supply — Novak

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government is not expecting any problems with the supply of the winter grade diesel fuel and its production volumes are sufficient, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"The Ministry of Energy reported yesterday at the meeting of the [fuel market situation] center that volumes are sufficient and there is no uncovered demand. If there is a minimal one, it is not critical. The supply and demand balance is in place. There are no problems with the winter grade diesel fuel," Novak said.

As regards the price hike for the winter grade diesel fuel, it will be adjusted further on, the deputy prime minister said. "This is a transitional moment. There is a need to look at the longer term," he added.