Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices are falling at the start of trading, according to Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index edged down 0.04%, to 2,787.38 points, and the RTS index also edged down 0.04% and was at 913.64 points.

However, by 10:05 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index went up by 0.05% to 2,789.79 points, while the RTS index reached 914.44 points (+0.05%).

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 2.05 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 13.67 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index began to decline again and was at 2,777.67 points (-0.38%), while the RTS index was at 910.46 points (-0.38%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate began to decline to 13.633 rubles (-1.65 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.