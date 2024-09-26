Price of Brent oil down below $71 per barrel on London’s ICE first since September 12

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for December delivery has fallen below $71 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since September 12, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 9:10 a.m. Moscow time (06:10 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 3.36% at $70.99 per barrel.

By 9:25 a.m. Moscow time (06:25 a.m. GMT) the price of futures contracts of Brent oil has narrowed losses to 2.65% trading at $71.51. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November delivery was down by 2.67% at $67.83 per barrel.