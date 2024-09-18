Russian stock indices decline at start of trading, yuan strengthens against ruble

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices switch to decline after growth at the start of trading, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.08% to 2,776.38 points, the RTS index also rose by 0.08% to 956.61 points.

At the opening of trading the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 5.5 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 12.937 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had begun to decline and amounted to 2,767.15 points (-0.25%), the RTS index was at 953.43 points (-0.25%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate slowed its growth and amounted to 12.91 rubles (+2.8 kopecks).

Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.