Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 0.09% to 2,619.23 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.09% to 919.81 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.5005 rubles.

As of 10:26 a.m. Moscow time (07:26 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.18% at 2,616.89 points, the RTS was down by 0.17% at 918.99 points, while the Chinese currency was down by 0.1 kopeck at 12.498 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.

Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $83 mln with settlements on September 5
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument
Seventy-five countries participate in EEF — Russian Deputy PM
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Ukraine attacks 20 settlements in Belgorod Region over day
Five munitions, 26 shells and three drones also attacked six settlements in the Volokonovsky and Grayvoronsky districts
Putin gives lengthy speech at EEF plenary session
In 2016-2018, Putin was a bit more curt with his speeches, as they all lasted about 20 minutes
Over $61.5 bln return to Russky Island special economic region from offshores — Putin
The Russian president stressed that more than a hundred companies have become residents of this zone to date
Ukrainian incursion into borderline Russian regions faltering — Putin
The president said the Russian Armed Forces "have stabilized the situation as they have been gradually squeezing the enemy out in border areas"
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief admits sending insufficiently trained recruits into battle
Alexander Syrsky also rebuked the US for delays in its military aid, which caused major setbacks on the battlefield and led to a slump in morale
Moscow should adequately respond to West’s restrictions on Russian media — Peskov
Westerners prevent the spread of information, they obstruct the work of Russian journalists, and this necessitates reciprocity under the current circumstances of a hot confrontation, that is why Russia should give an adequate response, Presidential Press Secretary said
UK to deliver additional 650 multirole Martlet missiles to Ukraine — Defense Ministry
The new military aid package worth over $210 million was announce din the run-up to the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at US Air Force Base in Ramstein
Ukraine’s Western weapons not enough to win back lost territories — expert
Anatol Lieven stated that Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region not only failed to achieve its main goals, but also hurt the country’s positions in other sections of the front, particularly in Donbass
Lavrov dismisses claims that payment problems intended to push Russia to accept peace
"This was said by those who want Russia to accept the ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky formula.’ This is just not serious," the top Russian diplomat said
Russian premier to visit Uzbekistan — ambassador
"We are now, of course, preparing for this event," Oleg Malginov said
Repelled attacks, Ukrainian losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Ukrainian sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russia’s interior continue to be met with resistance
Russian army's sacred duty, gas transit, dollar: Putin addresses EEF plenary session
It is reported that attacking the Kursk Region and other border areas, Ukraine wanted to distract Russia from its offensive in Donbass
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Russia to have lower revenues from slashed gas exports to EU — Putin
The ones supplying energy resources to Europe take care of their national interests in the first instance, the Russian leader said
Elections to begin in various Russian regions, including two largest cities
The single voting day includes the election of the governor of Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg and Moscow’s city legislature
Ukrainian government can't articulate exactly how Kiev can win — US expert
Raphael Cohen emphasized that when he visited Ukraine in August, he "could see exhaustion in everyone's faces, from officials in the government to think tank researchers to people on the street"
Ukraine’s 80th Brigade mopped up Kursk Region villages — captured solder says
Oleg Ivanenko surrendered to the Akhmat special forces on August 16
Commander of Rezky corvette briefs Putin about upcoming exercises near Hawaii
Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Former French officer involved in planning attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, the objective of the regiment where the officer was serving was to carry out sabotage operations deep in the enemy’s rear
Russia makes clear its support for Republika Srpska — Kremlin
Asked whether Russia could do anything to help, Peskov said Moscow's options in this matter are very limited
Ukraine responsible for all DDoS attacks in Russia — Rostelecom
Ukraine has resources all over the world, Igor Lyapunov, the senior vice president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services Rostelecom said
Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Russia hurt Ukraine bad in Kursk Region using only token force
Major General Apty Alaudinov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces relocated the best-prepared units, equipped with Western vehicles, for the Kursk operation
Japanese citizen detained in Belarus charged with agent activity
"The accused is being kept in the KGB’s pretrial facility, actively cooperating with investigators and giving them a detailed account of his unlawful actions," State Security Committee Konstantin Bychek said
Talks on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline continue — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that all the terms under discussion are mutually beneficial
Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Kremlin spokesman favors freedom of information, but not in military circumstances
In the state of war censorship is justified, Dmitry Peskov said
Russia has no exact timeframes for completing special op — Kremlin spokesman
"We need to safeguard our future generations. We need to guarantee their security, as well as predictability and a new security architecture on our continent," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Kiev fails to get anything done during month-long foray into Kursk Region — politician
Vladimir Rogov pointed out that Ukraine was losing dozens of hardware units and hundreds of militants on a daily basis, which could have stabilized the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas where Russian forces are advancing
Lithuania puts up dragon’s teeth anti-tank barriers on bridge connecting it to Russia
"This is a precautionary step to ensure more effective defense," the ministry went on to say
Kiev seeks lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia amid dire battlefield situation
However, according to Maria Zakharova, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory"
Russia’s OSCE envoy says photo, video evidence proves NASAMS missile hit Kiev hospital
Rockets were supplied to Ukraine by Norway, Maxim Buyakevich said
Potential of economy for ensuring demands of Russian armed forces rising — Kremlin
All Russian government members are working in overdrive, with economic stability demonstrating the efficiency, Dmitry Peskov said
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Durov declines Russian, Emirati diplomatic assistance — Politico
"The person concerned refused Russian consular protection and an Emirati consular visit but agreed that the Emirati embassy be kept up to date on his situation," the official said
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $82.54 mln on September 4
Sales of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on September 3 also amounted to 7.3 bln rubles
Growing number of Telegram users made things easier for criminals — Durov
"Telegram’s abrupt increase in user count to 950M caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform," the app’s co-founder said
Putin states widening gap between US and Chinese economies
"Russia is already fourth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity," the Russian leader said
Bulgarian party suggests country leave EU, join BRICS — media
Revival also insists on delaying Bulgaria’s eurozone membership until at least 2043 and calls for a referendum on the issue
Russia's sacred duty is to kick enemy out of Kursk Region, protect citizens — Putin
"And, of course, the whole country must do everything to support people," the Russian leader emphasized
Kursk battle to pave way for Russian victory in special op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that the enemy's "entire frontline has collapsed and our troops are advancing, liberating several settlements every day"
Fire area at production site in Tula Region increases to 2,000 square meters
A total of 48 people and 18 vehicles are involved in the extinguishing operation
Moscow to view any attempted provocation against Transnistria as attack on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the Moldovan authorities are leading the country down the "disastrous path of Ukraine," as they follow an anti-Russian course upon instructions from the West
Russia’s top diplomat notes Turkey’s serious intentions to join BRICS
At BRICS, there are no rules forbidding members of certain organizations from having ties with the grouping, Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
Putin highlights Russia’s openness to Ukraine talks at Eastern Economic Forum — expert
Andrey Koshkin noted that the Russian president had focused on Kiev’s failed terrorist attack on the Kursk Region
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Not your average election: CEC comments on preparations for voting
Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova emphasized that citizens could vote online if they wanted to, while election commissions would decide on their own whether it was necessary to carry out multi-day voting
Harris, unlike Trump, wouldn’t be independent in foreign policy as president — analyst
According to Sergey Samuilov, Kamala Harris "will follow the course of the party apparatus, which is set up in the way that Joe Biden acted, that is, to support Ukraine and meet the interests of the defense industry"
Kiev’s plans to bar Russians from 2026 Olympics expose its terrorist nature — diplomat
"Excluding Russia from sporting events, preventing [its athletes] from competition would be a move that destroys global sports," Maria Zakharova said
At least 4 killed, 30 injured in school shooting in Winder, Georgia — CNN
According to the report, the suspect is currently in custody, and it is unclear if he is a student of this school
IN BRIEF: Far East becomes Russia’s 'flagship' in new global economic reality — Putin
Agreements worth more than 10.5 trillion rubles ($116.4 bln) have been signed at the last three Eastern Economic Forums
Over 130 hoaxes disseminated in Kursk Region after Ukrainian incursion
It is underscored that the number of fake news regarding the elections may increase in the upcoming days
Ukrainian military remotely mines roads in Kursk Region — chief of Russian commando unit
It is specified that the Ukrainian army was literally cramming the roads with explosive items, including PFM-1 Lepestok antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
Such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank said
Japanese man detained in Belarus admits that his actions harmed state security
Masatoshi Nakanishi said that the photos he made not far from the Ukrainian border could be used by the United States or Ukraine for a possible attack
Russia effectively fighting foreign military instructors in Ukraine — Kremlin
"Foreign countries are definitely involved in the conflict," Dmitry Peskov noted
Georgian people not happy about West imposing LGBT agenda — Lavrov
"The Georgian government is realizing their national identity and understanding that the Georgian people have the same values of Orthodoxy, national culture, which are being eroded, erased and subsumed by the 'rules' that the West is imposing on everyone," the foreign minister noted
Ukrainian experts assess damage to Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant as critical
It is also noted that the import of electricity, provided from abroad to cover the deficit of the energy system, will not cover the need
Russian troops break through Ukrainian defenses near Kleshcheyevka in DPR — source
It is retorted that the Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses on this section of the frontline
Emergencies Ministry pyrotechnics destroy Patriot missile’s warhead in Kursk Region
The Emergencies Ministry noted that the radiation level in the region is normal and no excessive concentrations of hazardous chemicals had been detected
Trump puzzled by Putin’s ironic comment about supporting Harris
Puyin said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Russia to protect interests of people in Ukraine defending rights to speak Russian — Putin
The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’
The head of state noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements
Hard to believe Macron’s claim about Durov case not being politically motivated — Lavrov
Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24
Gaza’s underground tunnels help prepare for future conflicts — former top NATO commander
According to James Stavridis, underground complexes have been used in warfare for ages, but they are getting more sophisticated now
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Ukraine sets forests, fields in Kharkov region on fire to stop Russian advance — official
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, the forests pose a threat to residents near the line of engagement
Russian forces shoot down three ATACMS missiles in past day
The Russian air defenses also destroyed five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an Olkha rocket and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day
Macron names Michel Barnier France's new prime minister
Barnier will succeed Gabriel Attal, 35, who was appointed in January 2024, becoming the youngest prime minister in French history
Rada lawmaker accuses Kiev of downplaying death toll of strike at Poltava military school
Artem Dmitruk noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command did not order the servicemen to go down to basements during an air raid alert, which resulted in most servicemen getting killed
Press review: Putin meets with global movers and shakers and ZNPP welcomes IAEA chief
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 5th
Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says
"We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas," Dmitry Peskov noted
Iran has long been asking for gas supplies from Russia, this is a feasible project — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Gazprom will restore gas supply volumes both through new markets and to the domestic market due to the growth of the Russian economy
Gaza ceasefire depends both on HAMAS, Israel — Blinken
"Both parties to get to yes on these remaining issues," US secretary of State said
Malaysia ready to offer special relations to Russia, PM says
Anwar Ibrahim highlighted enormous potential for cooperation between the two countries
Serbia’s Vulin says he is proud of knowing Putin in response to EU’s claims
"I am proud that I had an opportunity to get acquainted with President Vladimir Putin and I cherish every opportunity to meet a friend of Serbia and a leader of such wisdom and integrity," Serbian deputy prime minister said
Linkin Park announces comeback with new singer
Band’s co-founder Mike Shinoda announced Emily Armstrong as his new co-vocalist and Colin Brittain - as the band’s new drummer
Ukrainian troops flee blindly during liberation of DPR's Prechistovka — top brass
It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 370 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
NATO to continue supporting Kiev, Stoltenberg believes
It is reported that the Western military have already made a mistake in their predictions in 2022
Hunter Biden pleads guilty in tax case against him — NBC
Charges against him entail the punishment of up to 17 years in prison
Kuleba's resignation was prepared for over year — newspaper
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told the newspaper that the reshuffle seemed arbitrary to him and that Zelensky's decision was simply dictated by "the desire to change something"
West, Kiev dropped Istanbul deal for sake of 'defeating' Russia, but to no avail — Putin
It is stressed that Boris Johnson instructed the Ukrainians to fight to the last Ukrainian
Grad MLRS involved in protection of border with Ukraine — Belarusian Defense Ministry
According to the report, the battery personnel recently participated in joint anti-terrorist drills by Belarus and China Attacking Falcon, during which they practiced measures to counter terrorist attacks
In case of supplies of long-range weapons to Kiev buffer zone may reach Poland — Medvedev
"Obviously, we need to create a buffer zone for the future to ensure that nothing flies in," the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council said
Several Ukrainian brigades could be surrounded in Donetsk area — retired Ukrainian officer
According to Oleg Starikov, Kiev is losing to Moscow in terms of strategic planning, and a crisis could also develop near Ugledar
US charges political scientist Simes, his wife with violating American sanctions
According to the statement, the two suspects sought to "launder funds obtained from that scheme"
Sanctions became 'a discipline in political sports' for US — Russian diplomat
"Notably, more and more often attempts are being made to put pressure not only on Russia, but on third countries as well," Anatoly Antonov said
French authorities were supposed to sue Telegram, not its head — Durov
He went on to say that Telegram has an office in the European Union, receiving EU requests and processing them
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
US seeking to 'sterilize' national information space from dissent — Russian diplomat
These actions create a media background for implementing corresponding campaign decisions, Maria Zakharova said
Ukrainian forces daily send troops to Kursk area, suffering losses — top commander
In particular, three Baba Yaga drones and three mortars were destroyed during the day
