Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 0.09% to 2,619.23 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.09% to 919.81 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.15 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.5005 rubles.

As of 10:26 a.m. Moscow time (07:26 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.18% at 2,616.89 points, the RTS was down by 0.17% at 918.99 points, while the Chinese currency was down by 0.1 kopeck at 12.498 rubles.

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.