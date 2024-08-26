Price of Brent oil up above $81 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 16

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October delivery has risen above $81 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since August 16, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 2:02 p.m. Moscow time (11:02 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 2.52% at $81.01 per barrel.

As of 2:17 p.m. Moscow time (11:17 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 2.62% at $81.09 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was up by 2.66% at $76.82 per barrel.