Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters, adding that the request for pumping through the Sokhranovka gas station had been rejected by the Ukrainian side.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42 mln cubic meters as of August 18. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said.

On the previous day, the pumping equaled 42.3 mln cubic meters, while pumping in August has averaged over 41 mln cubic meters.

It was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) earlier that gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total around 42 mln cubic meters on August 18.

Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said earlier that the events in the area of Sudzha in the Kursk Region had resulted in a sharp increase in prices for natural and liquefied gas.

On August 6, Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk Region where the Sudzha gas metering station is located. The transit line through it remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine. Russian gas supplies have been going through Ukraine in reduced volumes since May 2022 when the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine announced the termination of transit to Europe through the Sokhranovka station due to force majeure: the company allegedly cannot control the Novopskov compressor station in the LPR.