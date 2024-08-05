Bitcoin falls by over 13% to $52,096

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin fell by 11.76% to $53,524, according to data from the Binance platform at 08:27 Moscow time.

As of 08:43 Moscow time, bitcoin accelerated its decline and was at the level of $52,096 thousand (-13.07%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants.

The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years. Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".