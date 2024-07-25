Tajikistan increases supplies of Russian oil products by 14.3%

DUSHANBE, July 25. /TASS/. In the first half of 2024, Tajikistan increased imports of oil products from Russia by more than 14% compared to the first six months of last year, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan said.

According to the materials, "imports of oil products compared to the same period last year increased by 65,600 tons or 14.3%, which is 54% of the implementation of the indicative balance plan."

The ministry added that a total of 524,200 tons of oil products and liquefied gas were delivered to the country from Russia, including 236,600 tons of gasoline, 223,200 tons of diesel fuel, 22,700 tons of kerosene, 62,000 tons of fuel oil, 27,900 tons of bitumen, 5,400 tons of lubricants, as well as 8,200 tons of liquefied gas.

In addition, Tajikistan also increased supplies of natural gas from neighboring Uzbekistan by more than 50%. "In the reporting period, supplies of natural gas from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan amounted to 156.5 mln cubic meters, which is 57.6 mln cubic meters more than in the same period last year," the Ministry of Energy said.

In February, Minister of Energy of Tajikistan Daler Juma reported that the country had agreed with Russia on an indicative balance of supplies in the amount of 970,000 tons. He noted that the volumes will be strictly adhered to, and purchases in 2024 will increase compared to 2023 due to the growth of the economy of Tajikistan - last year the GDP of the republic grew by 8.3%.

Russia and Tajikistan have an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of oil products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, bitumen, and bitumen blends. The countries annually agree on indicative balances that take into account the growth of the republic's economy. Tajikistan produces small amounts of oil and gas. Natural gas is purchased mainly from Uzbekistan for industrial use, while Tajikistan buys liquefied gas from Kazakhstan. In total, in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Energy, 783,800 tons of oil products and liquefied gas were imported to Tajikistan, which is 10.3% or 73,500 tons more than in the first six months of 2023.