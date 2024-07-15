Kazakhstan Stock Exchange in talks with Moscow Exchange on stocks buyout

ASTANA, July 15. /TASS/. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is holding negotiations on the opportunity of buying out its stocks from the Moscow Exchange, CEO of KASE Alina Aldambergen said at a briefing.

"It was recognized as necessary to terminate participation of the Moscow Exchange in the capital of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. We plan and hold negotiations on the opportunity of buying out stocks from the Moscow Exchange that can be implemented either by the exchange proper or [stocks can be] sold to third parties but by agreement with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, because the stake of the Moscow Exchange is rather substantial," Aldambergen said.

Presence of a person under sanctions among stockholders exposes KASE to the risk of suspension of services provision to the stock exchange or to individual payments, she noted. "Since we are the central link of the Kazakh currency market, then such situations for the exchange are not acceptable," the chief executive added.

Presence of the sanctioned person among stockholders affects maintaining relations with foreign financial institutions and partners, Aldambergen said.

On June 12, the US Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange. As of June 1, 2024, the Moscow Exchange holds 13.1% of allotted KASE stocks. US sanctions apply at the same time to persons holding 50% and more stocks.