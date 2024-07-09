Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 88 rubles for July 10

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 88.0031 rubles for July 10, down seventeen kopecks against the previous indicator.

The official euro rate was lowered by thirty-two kopecks to 95.3447 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 11.9469 rubles, down three kopecks.

The Central Bank said on June 13 that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.