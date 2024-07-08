About 1.7 mln Russian tourists to visit Thailand by year-end

BANGKOK, July 8. /TASS/. Around 1.7 mln Russian tourists will visit Thailand by the end of this year, which will be the repetition of the highest figure registered as of 2013 year-end, general representative of the Russian operator Tez Tour in Southeast Asia Andrey Snetkov told TASS.

"The total volume of passengers air transportation for the forthcoming high season will be equal to or above last-year indicators, when 45,000-55,000 Russian tourists were coming to Thailand every week. The number of Russians visiting Thailand from the start of this year will reach 1 mln as early as at the start of August. For example, this mark was surpassed only by October last year. There are all grounds to believe that this indicator will climb to about 1.7 mln as of the year-end, which will be the highest result over the last decade," Snetkov said.

The visa-free regime for sixty days is in effect for Russian citizens when visiting Thailand since May 1, 2024. It will be in effect until July 31 inclusive. According to the intergovernmental agreement on rejection of visa formalities in mutual trips, the visa-free period of stay will then be limited by thirty days.