Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices slightly grew at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange. The MOEX index edged up by 0.09%, to 3,126.25 points, the RTS index also added 0.09% and reached 1,152.97 points, according to data from the trading platform as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 3,132.64 points (+0.29%), the RTS index was at 1,155.32 points (+0.29%).

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange increased by 5.9 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 12,008 rubles, according to exchange data.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it will suspend trading in the dollar and euro.

The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies can buy and sell dollars and euros, despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.