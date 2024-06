ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar plant is to deliver the task of reaching annual production of 16-18 airplanes per year by 2027, Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexey Russkikh told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"I believe we are to achieve the figure of about 16-18 aircraft sometime by 2027. At least everything is done to this end," the governor said.

Aviastar produced six airplanes last year, he added.