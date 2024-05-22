Russia’s steel production down 5.7% in April to 6.2 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Steel production in Russia fell by 5.7% in April 2024 year-on-year to 6.2 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported. In January-April steel output in the country lost 2.5% to 24.6 mln tons.

China produced 85.9 mln tons of steel in April, down by 7.2% in annual terms, according to the report. India’s output totaled 12.1 mln tons (up by 3.6%). Steel production decreased by 2.5% to 7.1 mln tons in Japan and by 2.8% to 6.7 mln tons in the US.

Steel production by Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries totaled 7.4 mln tons in April, which is 3.5% lower than in the same period last year. In the first four months of this year those countries produced 29 mln tons of steel (-0.6%).

Global steel production amounted to 155.7 mln tons in April 2024, down by 5% year-on-year, the association said.