Delegation of North Korea’s Forestry Ministry visits Russia — KCNA

The delegation will attend the 27th meeting of the forestry subcommittee of the North Korean - Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation

SEOUL, April 20. /TASS/. A delegation from the North Korean Forestry Ministry headed by Director Han Yong Ho left Pyongyang for Russia on April 19, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the news agency, the delegation will attend the 27th meeting of the forestry subcommittee of the North Korean - Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

On April 20, the Russian embassy to Pyongyang said that a delegation of the Agriculture Department, headed by Chairman Ri Chol Man, had traveled to Russia.

Russia and North Korea stepped up ties in the second half of 2023. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13.

In January 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited the Russian capital. In late March, Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho visited Moscow. On April 5, Education Minister Kim Sung-du made a trip to Russia. On April 13, Health Minister Jong Mu-rim traveled to Moscow.

Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected
Ukrainians abroad storming embassies to avoid mobilization, Russian diplomat says
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the mobilization law passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the second and final reading on April 11
US House passes procedural vote on Ukraine aid bill
It cannot be ruled out that the House of Representatives may pass this package as early as Saturday
BRICS looking at creating common digital payment platform
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that BRICS nations have already established a special channel for information exchange between their central banks
French president says creating Israeli-type air defense network for Ukraine impossible
Emmanuel Macron added that Europe’s resources are limited, and the European Union will continue helping Kiev keeping in mind its own reserves
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Unidentified man attempts suicide outside courthouse where Trump trial is underway
The man set himself on fire
Russian instructors help train over 10,000 Central African troops — CAR president
According to Faustin-Archange Touadera, since becoming the president, his actions have been guided by the need "to modernize the army and take into account new challenges"
Hungarians in western Ukraine should get their rights back, Budapest says
"The Hungarian community’s opportunities to use its native language in the fields of education, culture, media and self-governance have been significantly limited," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto specified
FACTBOX: Collective Security Treaty Organization
The Collective Security Treaty came into force on April 20, 1994 to herald the emergence what would eventually become the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The six member-countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Russian economy positively influences neighboring countries — Deputy PM
In 2023 the Russian economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, Alexey Overchuk said
West wants to make Transnistria hotbed of tension — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the leaders who rule countries where they claim to be from while holding foreign passports "will not enjoy support and authority for long"
American Abrams tanks vulnerable even to Soviet-era weapons, says expert
US President Joe Biden announced on January 25 that Washington would hand over 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the Kiev regime
Armenia has to define CSTO’s zone of responsibility on its territory, says Lavrov
On March 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Yerevan asked its CSTO partners to answer where the CSTO's zone of responsibility in the republic was
Russian border guards to leave Tavush once border delimitation is done — Armenian PM
This means that we don’t have a line of engagement but a border, while a border is a sign of peace, Nikol Pashinyan said
Armenia’s relations with Russia not at their highest — top diplomat
Ararat Mirzoyan also said that Yerevan is currently making efforts to expand cooperation with the European Union and the United States
North Korean leader arrives at public event in Aurus luxury car gifted by Putin
On April 10, the vehicle was also spotted when the North Korean leader visited Kim Jong Il Military and Political Academy
Iran may target Israeli nuclear center in Dimona in case of Israel’s attack — TV
Ahmad Haghtalab said on April 18 that Tehran has identified the location of Israel's "nuclear centers" and will be ready to destroy them in case the Jewish state responds to the recent Iranian attack on Israeli military facilities
NATO discussing transfer of ‘deep precision strike capabilities’ to Ukraine — Stoltenberg
Stoltenberg said NATO believes Ukraine has the right to strike "legitimate military targets" inside Russia
Russian investigators start inquiry into financing of terrorism by US, NATO officials
Investigators have established that the funds that were received through commercial organizations, such as the oil and gas company Burisma Holdings operating in Ukraine, have been used to carry out terrorist acts in Russia and abroad
China’s Russian oil imports rise by 13% in first quarter of 2024 — customs
In monetary terms, Russian oil exports to China increased by 17.9% to $13.858 bln in the first quarter of the year
Russia delivers 34 strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,550 troops, four tanks and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian military closely monitors all Ukrainian 'novelties' — Kremlin on UAVs
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had developed a UAV with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers
Moscow International Film Festival kicks off
MIFF President Nikita Mikhalkov, a celebrated Russian film director, declared the festival open, praising the bravery of foreign cultural figures who are visiting Russia at this time
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Sites for practicing ways to counter drones to be set up at all Russian testing grounds
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District where new models of small arms developed with the participation of snipers who carried out missions in the special military operation zone were presented
G7 leaders to decide on Russian assets use — Italian Deputy PM
Recommendations on opportunities of using frozen Russian assets in interests of Ukraine will be presented before the G7 summit in June 2024
Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin killed in special operation zone
The tragedy occurred near the village of Priyutnoye located on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Russian military base may appear in CAR’s eastern region — President Touadera
According to the president, this step will help strengthen his country’s defense potential and contribute to bolstering the national armed forces’ capabilities
Kremlin declines to comment on alleged assassination attempt on Zelensky in Poland
The Security Service of Ukraine announced earlier that in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and Poland it thwarted an attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Founder of neo-Nazi cell in Crimea flees to Georgia — source
According to the official, the investigation established that Mikhail Maurov planned to travel to Ukraine to join the ranks of a right-wing Ukrainian organization called the Freedom of Russia Legion
West close to sending military to Ukraine, this would 'drag Europe to bottom' — Orban
"This military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire and angering God," the Hungarian prime minister said
Russia not to go for settlement on Ukraine based on 'Zelensky formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat referred to a swindling trick used by a thimblerigger who puts a small round object, such as a ball or pea, under one of three thimbles or cups and asks the player to guess under which the object is, while unfairly manipulating this object
Kremlin spokesman offers condolences over death of Izvestia war correspondent
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces were deliberately targeting Russian journalists
One crew member of jet crashed in Stavropol Region killed, search for another continues
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, an Aerospace Forces’ Tu-22M3 bomber crashed after completing a combat mission while returning to the airfield
Russia won’t allow NATO to move closer in Ukraine — Lavrov
There is still no full clarity regarding the future of Ukraine's western regions, the Russian foreign minister went on to say
Russian defense chief checks implementation of orders to develop drones
All the presented drones and payload were created from domestic composite materials and elements
World’s anti-doping agency WADA still waits for Russia’s 2023 financial contribution
Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in February that the Russian side had agreed with WADA to pay the membership fee for the year of 2023
Three countries bid to host 2025 Games of the Future, event’s head says
The International Federation of Phygital Sports is expected to announce on June 1 where the next Games of the Future will take place, Igor Stolyarov said
Ukrainian drone damages energy infrastructure in Russia’s Kaluga Region
There are no casualties, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said
Security guarantees on Ukraine did not apply to Crimea, Donbass — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that "Ukrainian negotiators came and said that, for example, on the issue of maneuvers with the participation of third countries, let's replace the wording 'if all guarantor countries agree' with 'unless the majority agrees'"
Russia takes out five Ukrainian tanks Abrams over last two months — NYT
Leopard tanks had also been targets of Russian strikes and at least 30 of them had been destroyed, the newspaper said
No foreign state attacks Iran — TV
Earlier, the media reported, citing a US official, that Israel had launched a missile strike on a site in Iranian territory
North Korean agriculture committee’s delegation sets off on visit to Russia
According to the embassy, the delegation is expected to hold talks with the Russian agriculture minister and meet with officials from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the Federal Agency for Fishery
Water level of Ishim River in Russia’s Tyumen Region surpasses dangerous mark
It has reached 911 centimeters
Iran has no plans to immediately retaliate to attack on its soil — agency
"We have not received any external attack, and the discussion leans more towards infiltration than attack," a senior Iranian official reported
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
UN secretary general urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to normalize relations
Stephane Dujarric noted that the secretary general "encourages the parties to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and tackle all outstanding bilateral issues toward achieving full normalization of relations."
Russian industrial producers’ prices up 2.4% in March — statistics
In chemicals production, prices edged up by 26.8% for ethers, organic peroxides, epoxides, acetals and semiacetals and their derivatives
Ukrainian national detained at Russian-Georgian border for suspected espionage
He may face up to 20 years in jail
US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief
Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014
Turkish president, Hamas political leader discuss Gaza settlement
Erdogan and Haniyeh touched upon the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of hostages with Israel and the humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave
Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise
Sergey Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the Defense Ministry said
Blast rocks military base south of Baghdad — Reuters
According to the news agency, one PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded
West can’t comprehend Russia’s resilience — Lavrov
"They would have been scared had anyone come down on them with similar ferocity," the Russian foreign minister added
US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger — Washington Post
The decision was sealed in a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine
Russia ready for Ukraine talks, but not with Zelensky — Lavrov
The first negotiations between Russia and Ukraine after the start of the special military operation took place in early March 2022 in Belarus, but they did not bring tangible results
Nearly half of those present in UN Security Council hall walk out before Israel’s address
israeli Permanent Representative Gilad Erdan was to address the council after Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour
Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends
French, US, British nukes all interwoven — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova described France’s decision to place its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, directly under NATO control as a symbolic move marking the end of "the era of an independent Paris in the international arena"
Airbus executive says German soldiers not needed for Taurus missiles in Ukraine
Michael Schollhorn disagreed that sending missiles to the UK so that it can provide Kiev with the British-made Storm Shadow instead could not allegedly be implemented as the British Eurofighter fighters are incompatible with Taurus
Grossi ignores ‘elephant in the room’ in Zaporozhye nuke plant situation — Russian envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the IAEA chief is being very cautious about the issue of attacks on the nuclear facility
Number of flooded residential buildings in Russia drops to 16,200
According to the official, flood waters receded from 1,117 homes and households in the Urals region of Orenburg in the past day, which is the highest number recorded in the flooded regions
Russia can join top three countries by lithium reserves — governor
Infrastructure is required to implement the investment project, both power transmission lines and the railroad, Andrey Chibis noted
Air defenses repel Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Smolensk Region — governor
Vasily Anokhin urged local residents to remain calm and refrain from filming air defenses in operation.
Explosions reported in several Ukrainian regions
Blasts were also reported in the city of Dnepr and the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
Kiev lacks both troops and equipment near Chasov Yar in DPR, says retired general
Military commanders of Ukrainian army brigades "lack both personnel and the required amount of equipment" while Russian troops enjoy a considerable superiority, especially in artillery, Sergey Krivonos noted
Kiev ordered mandatory evacuation from Kharkov Region to accommodate mercenaries
Evacuation campaigns are regularly organized by the Kiev government, under the pretext of security issues
Press review: Biden backs aid to Israel, Ukraine and Russia assets giving West legal fits
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 19th
Russia's revenues from oil exports remain high despite price ceiling — IMF
Earlier in its report on the development of the world economy, the IMF noted that Russian oil is sold on the world market mainly above the price ceiling that the West tried to set
US gives nod to Israeli operation in Rafah in exchange for canceling major attack on Iran
According to the media outlet, "the US administration will support the plan for a military operation in Rafah put forward earlier," which provides for dividing the city into numbered sectors that will be mopped up one by one
Ukrainian trace obvious in Crocus City Hall attack — Russian prosecutor general
The law enforcement employees exert efforts to identify the instigators of this crime, Igor Krasnov said
Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis bettered his previous world record of 6.23 meters
Two people killed in borderline Belgorod Region in Ukrainian drone attack — governor
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a private residence in the village of Poroz caught fire when the unmanned aerial vehicles dropped two explosive devices
Shoigu orders additional tank protection sets for Ukraine operation
The minister also inspected the training process in Omsk Armor Engineering Institute
Court arrests another man accused of blowing up car of former SBU officer in Moscow
Ivan Paskar is charged with illegally transporting explosive substances, but he does not recognize his guilt
Ukrainian POW exposes poor battlefield performance of NATO-supplied Javelins, NLAWs
He also revealed that some weapon batches contained anti-armor systems whose service life had expired
Russian government increases customs duties on beer from unfriendly countries
This measure is not a prohibitive one and will make it possible to make competitive conditions equal for Russian producers, the ministry said
Polish premier refuses to hand over his country’s Patriot systems to Ukraine
Donald Tusk said that German Chancellor’s call to send more air defense systems to Kiev had no relation to Poland, provided the country's geographical position near the frontline
More explosions reported across Ukraine
Another explosion rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye
Israeli aviation strikes towns in Gaza Strip
According to Al Jazeera, air strikes hit the towns of Deir al Balah and Rafah
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
Two pilots of jet that crashed in southern Russia hospitalized
The plane crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky district of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
Lavrov labels way West ramping up sanctions against Russia as mindless
According to the foreign minister, Russia has decided not to depend on the West in all spheres, including those in which it can limit the country's development
BRICS’ expansion makes it much stronger — senior Russian diplomat
Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, became full-fledged members of BRICS from January 1, 2024
No plans for pauses in fighting if talks on Ukraine begin, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the situation on the ground had changed significantly
Three Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper to surrender to Russian troops — governor
Vladimir Saldo called on other Ukrainian servicemen to switch to the Russian side and request the corresponding assistance
Debris of two aircraft found in Lipetsk Region
There were no casualties or damage
Russian economy proves resilience amid large-scale sanctions — IMF
The IMF states that the restrictions led to the need to rebuild the economy
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region
An attempt by the Kiev regime to use a fixed-wing drone to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled at about 1:00 p.m. Moscow time
Lavrov speaks of West’s agony, Russia’s approach to any future talks with Kiev
The Russian foreign minister also described Armenia and Russia as more than formal allies
Putin signs law on holding World Friendship Games
Funding will be provided from the federal, regional and local budgets, as well as taxes from gambling transferred to the organizer
Lavrov says Borrell let it slip that Europe ‘fighting against Russia’
Russia’s top diplomat noted that Josep Borrell may made the statement in a moment of weakness
North Korea conducts new anti-aircraft missile test — KCNA
A power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile was held as well
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
Switzerland does not suit Russia for negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov
The Foreign Minister pointed to the fact that Switzerland is on board with all Western sanctions
Airport in Denmark evacuated over bomb threat
One suspect was arrested in connection with the threat
Russia knows French military instructors working in Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that "there is information that not only French mercenaries, but also instructors, maybe even together, but along with some other representatives of military and special services of European countries are working there [in Ukraine]"
