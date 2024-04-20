Delegation of North Korea’s Forestry Ministry visits Russia — KCNA

SEOUL, April 20. /TASS/. A delegation from the North Korean Forestry Ministry headed by Director Han Yong Ho left Pyongyang for Russia on April 19, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

According to the news agency, the delegation will attend the 27th meeting of the forestry subcommittee of the North Korean - Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

On April 20, the Russian embassy to Pyongyang said that a delegation of the Agriculture Department, headed by Chairman Ri Chol Man, had traveled to Russia.

Russia and North Korea stepped up ties in the second half of 2023. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13.

In January 2024, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited the Russian capital. In late March, Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho visited Moscow. On April 5, Education Minister Kim Sung-du made a trip to Russia. On April 13, Health Minister Jong Mu-rim traveled to Moscow.