Kristall Alcohol Group to complete IPO bids gathering ahead of time

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Kristall Alcohol Group filed documents to the Moscow Exchange for closing of the IPO bid book in advance, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Kristall Alcohol Group (the parent company of Kristall Distillery) submitted documents today to the Moscow Exchange on early closing of the book of bids for participation in the forthcoming initial public offering," the press service said.

According to the updated plans of the issuer, the bid book will be closed on February 21. The final price will be announced on February 22 in the morning. "Trading in company’s stocks will start on the same day," the company said.