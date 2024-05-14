Heads of more than 20 Russian regions to attend EXPO in Harbin — presidential aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the 8th Russian-Chinese Expo and the 4th Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation in Harbin, the Russian president’s aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing adding that heads of more than 20 regions of Russia will take part in the events.

"During the president’s trip to Harbin, our delegation will also include the heads of various Russian regions - there are about more than 20. They will be present at the Expo," Ushakov said. He noted that according to the plan, "interregional agreements should also be signed at this time."

The president will be accompanied to the Expo by numerous members of the Russian delegation and representatives of Russian business.

"As part of the Expo, our president will have a short meeting with the deputy chairman of the People’s Republic of China and the leadership of Heilongjiang province, the capital of which is Harbin," Ushakov added.