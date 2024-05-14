Heads of economic agencies, Roscosmos to join Russia’s delegation in China

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Five deputy prime ministers, heads of economic agencies, as well as heads of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Russian Railways, Rosatom and Roscosmos, will join Russia’s delegation during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Alexander Novak, Yury Trutnev, Dmitry Chernyshenko who head intergovernmental commissions from Moscow, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev are expected to deliver reports, he said. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov and head of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service Yury Chikhanchin are among members of the delegation.

Heads of Russian Railways and Rosatom, Oleg Belozerov and Alexey Likhachev, will also join the delegation, Ushakov said. "[Head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry] Shugayev and [head of Roscosmos Yury] Borisov will additionally take part in talks with a small number of participants," he noted.

Ushakov added that he would also join the delegation, and apart from him the presidential administration will be represented by deputy heads of the presidential administration Maksim Oreshkin and Dmitry Peskov. Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov will participate in the expanded talks.

Among representatives of Russian business that are expected to partake in the talks, are co-chair of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov, head of the Russian-Chinese Business Council and owner of Volga Group Gennady Timchenko. The delegation also includes Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sber Herman Gref, Oleg Deripaska, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive Officer of VTB Andrey Kostin, board chairmen of Rusnano and Novatek Sergey Kulikov and Leonid Mikhelson, head of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association Alexey Repik, Rosneft board chairman Igor Sechin, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin, Chairman of VEB.RF Igor Shuvalov.

Those are "all who are in the president’s team in Beijing," Ushakov said, adding that "part of them will move to Harbin."