Federal Protective Service begins testing newest anti-drone systems

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Federal Protective Service (FSO) of Russia, together with several research institutes, has started testing newest drone suppression and elimination systems, FSO Director Dmitry Kochnev said during a meeting in the Federation Council.

"The Federal Protective Service of Russia, together with research institutes, has already started testing and using newest drone suppression and elimination systems," he underscored.

Kochnev pointed out that the agency seeks to study the newest technical solutions, "which the enemy attempts to use," taking the seriousness and credibility of threats into consideration. The FSO perfects the existing drone countering system and looks for new forms and methods of drone countering.

"It should be noted that, as of today, electronic warfare systems are not always able to prove their efficiency, so, the primary goal that we all face at this stage is the issue of prompt production of means of physical destruction of such devices," the official said.