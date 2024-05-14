Picking China for Putin’s first visit reflects 'personal chemistry' with Xi Jinping — aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The choice of China as the destination of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first foreign visit after his re-election reflects the "personal chemistry" between Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and underscores the priorities of bilateral partnership, Russian Presidential Aide on international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"On May 16-17, the President of the Russian Federation will make a state visit to the People’s Republic of China," Ushakov said, noting that this visit will become Putin’s first foreign trip after his re-election.

"This tradition is a clear evidence of the high level of bilateral relations and priority attention, paid to the Russian-Chinese partnership by both sides. This, of course, also reflects the personal chemistry between the two leaders of our states," the official said.

Ushakov pointed out that, in March, 2023, Chinese leader Xi Jinping also visited Russia as his first state visit.

The aide noted that Putin’s state visit will include two stages.

"In accordance with the protocol practice, a state visit includes a visit to two cities, which our delegation will do. This will be Beijing and Harbin," the official said.