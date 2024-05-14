Russian-Chinese partnership shows resilience to any external pressure — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese partnership is resilient to any external pressure, Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Cooperation is currently steadily developing in all areas, and as our leaders, first of all President Xi Jinping, have repeatedly emphasized, this partnership is a model of foreign ties between nations in the 21st century. This is something he has often reiterated. The partnership is based, importantly, on respect for each other's sovereignty and interests, is of a trusting nature, is equitable, mutually beneficial and, which is very important in the current circumstances, this partnership demonstrates resilience to any external pressure," Ushakov told reporters.

The aide emphasized that 2024 is an anniversary year from the standpoint of establishment of the Sino-Russian diplomatic relations. He underscored that it was the Soviet Union who was the first to recognize the People’s Republic of China literally the next day after its establishment on October 2, 1949, and provided a substantial support during the initial period of the new China.

The official also pointed out the intense cooperation at the level of the two governments.

"The heads of the governments meet regularly. The visit of the head of the Chinese government has already been scheduled for this summer; five inter-governmental commissions are operational. It is important that, in addition to these five commissions, there are also 80 subcommissions and working groups at the level of agencies of the two countries," Ushakov said, adding that intense ties are being maintained in the foreign policy area, between lawmaking bodies, bodies of power, political parties of both countries, and the dialogue between the Russian Presidential Administration and the CPC Central Committee apparatus develops as well.