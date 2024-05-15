Russian air defenses down several projectiles near Sevastopol, Belbek airfield

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed several projectiles over the sea near Sevastopol and near the Belbek airfield, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Service members continue to repel an attack by Ukrainian Nazis. According to preliminary reports, air defenses have already downed several projectiles over the sea and near the Belbek airfield. All the city services have been put on high alert. Members of the Sevastopol rescue service have put out a fire caused by falling projectile fragments near the village of Polyushko," he wrote on Telegram.

Razvozhayev noted that there had been no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure.