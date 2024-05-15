Russia’s UN mission expects Georgia to be wise enough not to sell out to US like Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has expressed hope that Georgia will have the wisdom not to sell out to the US like Ukraine did. "Hopefully our Georgian neighbors will have enough wisdom to resist this push to sell out their country to the US and its allies as Ukraine did," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier the US demand that Tbilisi change its policy course raised the question of Washington’s true values.

On Tuesday, Georgia’s parliament passed the third reading of a bill on foreign agents. Protests against the bill have been going on in the country for several weeks.

The bill has been criticized by the US, the UN, the EU, NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe. Leaders of Georgia's ruling party argue that it only serves to ensure transparency of foreign funding to non-governmental organizations and media outlets. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would veto the bill.