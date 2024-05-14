US to reassess ties with Georgia if foreign agents bill becomes law — White House

WASHINGTON, May 14. / TASS/. The US will make a drastic reassessment of its relations with Georgia if the bill on foreign agents becomes law in the country, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre warned.

"If this legislation passes, this will compel us to fundamentally reassess our relationship with Georgia." she said at a news conference.

She declined to preview any actions that the US could take.

Jean-Pierre also said the US is "deeply troubled" by the bill, which the Georgian parliament passed in the final reading on Tuesday.

The Georgian legislature began considering the bill on foreign agents in April. Since then, people have been taking to the streets in protest. Several times the rallies escalated into clashes with the police, who used pepper gas and water cannons to disperse protesters.

The bill has been criticized by the US, EU, UN, NATO, OSCE and the Council of Europe. Leaders of Georgia's ruling party argue that it only serves to provide transparency of foreign funding for non-governmental organizations and news media. Georgian President Zourabichvili said she would veto the bill.