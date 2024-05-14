Putin, Xi to sign document on closer bilateral partnership — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will sign a statement on closer comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era, Putin’s aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"The most important one among the documents to be signed by the Russian and Chinese presidents is a Russian-Chinese joint statement on comprehensive partnership and closer strategic cooperation in the new era in the context of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries," he said.

According to Ushakov, the 30-page document will "note the special nature of our bilateral relations, outline ways for the further development of the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, reiterate Russia and China’s leading role in the efforts to form a fair and democratic order."

He also said that it is planned to sign 11 intergovernmental documents in the presence of the two leaders. In all, in his words, a large package of documents, including commercial ones, are also expected to be signed in their presence. A range of interregional agreements will be signed on the second day of Putin’s visit, when he will be in Harbin.

After the signing ceremony, Putin and Xi will make a statement to the mass media and will attend a state reception and a gala concert.