UNITED NATIONS, May 15. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine on May 20, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We will respond to the Westerners as a meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine will kick off at 10:00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT) on May 20," Polyansky wrote on Telegram.