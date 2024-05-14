Foreign Intelligence Service tasked to provide leadership with intelligence data — chief

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The key task of the Foreign Intelligence Service is to provide the country’s leadership with classified intelligence data, Sergey Naryshkin, the service’s director, said.

"The mission of the Foreign Intelligence Service is to supply the country’s leadership with classified intelligence data to make strategic and tactical decisions," he said. "This is the task for all units of the Foreign Intelligence Service."

"In the current difficult international conditions, we must improve our work in three areas: the use of new, highly-effective methods of intelligence activity; technical re-equipment of the service, and the use of new breakthrough technologies of obtaining intelligence data," he said, adding that the third area of work is to develop the service’s human resources.