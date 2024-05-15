Air defenses destroy ten ATACMS missiles over Crimean Peninsula — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Air defenses have downed ten ATACMS missiles over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Several attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks on Russian targets were foiled last night. The attacks involved US-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, US-made High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), large-caliber projectiles and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. On-duty air defenses destroyed ten ATACMS missiles over the Crimean Peninsula," the statement reads.