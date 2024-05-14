Russian, Chinese leaders to exchange views on cooperation within UN — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese leaders, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will exchange views on issues of cooperation on the UN agenda, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"As for international matters, the leaders will exchange view on issues of cooperation within various international organizations and structures, including the United Nations, where, I would like to stress, Russia and China speak from solidary positions literally on all topics on the UN agenda," he told a briefing.

Among other priorities, the Kremlin aide cited cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). "By the way, in July, after the summit in Astana, the SCO presidency will go over to China," he recalled.