Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Palestine Red Crescent Society warns of looming famine in Gaza Strip

The PRCS called on the international community to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli authorities
© AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, archive

DUBAI, May 15. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating due to the closure of border crossings, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement.

According to the organization, the ongoing closure of border crossings, "especially the vital Rafah crossing - which is the main artery supply for the entire Gaza Strip - prevents the entry of humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, as well as fuel, and poses a humanitarian and health disaster." "This means that famine is imminent with the depletion of food stocks," the statement added. "Furthermore, the continued prevention of fuel entry threatens the complete collapse of the healthcare system and the shutdown of the remaining hospitals if fuel is not provided to power generators, ambulances, water desalination stations and sewage networks," the organization added.

The PRCS called on the international community to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli authorities to open border crossings and allow unimpeded, sustainable and unconditional flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza, started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria, and launched a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

Serbian president thanks Russian authorities for supporting Belgrade’s sovereignty
Aleksandar Vucic met with Moscow’s Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko
Kremlin says no mechanisms in place to exchange info on Nord Stream sabotage with Kiev
Dmitry Peskov added that Kiev's information about the Nord Stream explosions, if it is of any value at all, "is something that the Dutch, the Swedes and others should scrutinize"
Switzerland conference on Ukraine aims to issue ultimatum to Russia — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that "the conference has long been the talk of all those who are trying to defeat Russia on the battlefield"
US to reassess ties with Georgia if foreign agents bill becomes law — White House
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to preview any actions that the US could take
Picking China for Putin’s first visit reflects 'personal chemistry' with Xi Jinping — aide
"This tradition is a clear evidence of the high level of bilateral relations and priority attention, paid to the Russian-Chinese partnership by both sides," Yury Ushakov noted
Russian diplomat puts blame for Kiev’s crimes on West
"The Zelensky regime’s sponsors are openly and publicly allowing it to hit civilian targets with the weapons they supply," Vasily Nebenzya said
Cost of BREST fast reactor construction estimated at $1.3 bln, says Rosatom
The high cost of the project is particularly due to the growth of prices for materials
US seeking to throw Balts, Poles, Germans, French ‘into fire of war’ — Medvedchuk
"They are clearing the way for this, since the Ukrainians are running out while the scheme of turning their deaths into America’s profits is waiting for new victims," leader of the Other Ukraine movement said
Project of high-speed railroad connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg approved — Kremlin
"Details of the future document will be adjusted in the process," Dmitry Peskov added
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Some Russian border guards to stay in Armenia — Bortnikov
Alexander Bortnikov also noted that Russian border guards will protect Armenia's border with Turkey and Iran
Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid nervousness over special military op — Kremlin
According to a statement released earlier by the US State Department press service, Antony Blinken intends to discuss the situation on the battlefield and issues of military support to Kiev
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Russian troops liberate Bugrovatka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on ten Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost more than 520 troops over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Sea-launched Bulava ICBM accepted for service in Russian Armed Forces
Currently, Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets operate seven strategic subs of this type built by the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest
FSB maintains partnership with over 260 foreign intelligence agencies — director candidate
Alexander Bortnikov underscored that these states include BRICS representatives, adding that efficient working contacts have been established with them in various areas
West must accept responsibility for Ukraine crisis, engage in peace talks — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is enjoying his greatest political power over the last 20 years" while Russia "beat sanctions in the economic war" and bolstered its economy
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Biden signs decree banning uranium imports from Russia — White House
The United States believes that a ban on imports of uranium from Russia will allow the United States to eliminate dependence on Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy
Kiev reports difficult situation in Kharkov region
This direction has been strengthened, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky said
Egypt threatens to end its mediation between Israel, Hamas — WSJ
The officials said Egypt is also blocking any humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing
Shoigu to oversee Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, not head it — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the service is headed by Dmitry Shugayev
UNSC meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev to be held on May 20 — Russian mission
"We will respond to the Westerners," Dmitry Polyansky said
Putin gives interview to Xinhua news agency ahead of China visit
Putin will make the highest-level state visit to China on May 16-17
Russian, Chinese leaders to exchange views on cooperation within UN — Kremlin aide
Among other priorities, Yury Ushakov cited cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Countries of ‘global billion’ don’t view Earth as common home of humanity — Putin
"Earth is the cradle of humanity, our common home, and we are all equal as its inhabitants," he noted
Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country"
Press review: New Russian government taking shape and Georgia's path to EU gets cloudy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 14th
Putin, Xi to sign document on closer bilateral partnership — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the 30-page document will "note the special nature of our bilateral relations, outline ways for the further development of the entire spectrum of bilateral ties"
Russian robotic drone jammers shield evacuation groups in Ukraine operation
The innovation was prompted by the existence of gray zones in areas of combat operations that are dangerous for groups to evacuate wounded personnel, Denis Oslomenko noted
Ukrainian commanders flee Kupyansk, leaving covering force — Russian lawmaker
The Kharkov direction is the most important and challenging frontline area for Russian troops, Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out
Death toll in Sunday’s apartment building collapse in Belgorod climbs to 16
Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on May 12
Putin announces plans to promote Intervision song contest
"China is the key partner in this project, which aims to spread and popularize national song schools," he noted
Kharkov authorities acknowledge advance of Russian troops
The head of the military administration cited the delay in Western arms deliveries as the reason for the Ukrainian forces' failures
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Specialized anti-drone units set up within Russian Federal Guard Service
According to Russia’s Federal Guard Service Director Dmitry Kochnev, the service has been working in the area of drone suppression since 2012
Valery Pikalev appointed head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service
He is St. Petersburg’s former deputy governor
Some Westerns consider large-scale military conflict possible — intelligence service
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "this could happen if the so-called Western bloc considers it, firstly, profitable for itself and, secondly, sufficiently safe"
Georgian parliament approves foreign agents bill in third reading
According to the procedure, the bill will be submitted to President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already vowed to veto it
Russia to invite numerous global South leaders to BRICS summit — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the participants in last year's BRICS summit in Johannesburg (South Africa) decided to form a new category of partner countries, which "will largely replace the BRICS+ format that has existed so far"
Supply of munitions for special military operation currently sufficient — Zolotov
Viktor Zolotov also said the National Guard had started to take delivery of heavy equipment
Conflict between Russia, Ukraine may last about 10 years — Polish foreign minister
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the conflict in Ukraine may last for a few more years, and no one, in his opinion, can say whether it is to last for five years
Western strikes on Yemen have no excuse — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya also noted the failure of attempts "to justify this aggression by Security Council Resolution 2722 or by references to the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter"
Foreign Intelligence Service tasked to provide leadership with intelligence data — chief
"In the current difficult international conditions, we must improve our work in three areas," Sergey Naryshkin added
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Israel hits Hamas headquarters in UNRWA school in Gaza — IDF
According to the Israel Defense Forces, fifteen militants were eliminated as a result of the strike, with more than ten being Hamas members
Russian-Chinese partnership shows resilience to any external pressure — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov emphasized that 2024 is an anniversary year from the standpoint of establishment of the Sino-Russian diplomatic relations
Heads of economic agencies, Roscosmos to join Russia’s delegation in China
Yury Ushakov noted that he would also join the delegation, and apart from him the presidential administration will be represented by deputy heads of the presidential administration Maksim Oreshkin and Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment
Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity
Russia-China relations reach highest-ever level, getting increasingly stronger — Putin
Trade relations between Moscow and Beijing are developing at a fast pace, the Russian President noted
Air defenses shoot down several air targets over Belgorod region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in the village of Krasny Oktyabr in the Belgorodsky district windows were smashed and roofs and facades damaged in three private households
Blinken says current special military operation stage critical for Kiev
According to the US secretary of state, Russia is "ramping up another offensive against Ukraine, at Kharkov and across the east"
Orban not pro-Russian, but pro-Hungarian politician — Putin
The Russian president and the Hungarian prime minister met on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on October 17
Russia knows how to achieve large-scale goals, Putin says
Moscow prioritizes increasing people’s well-being in terms of economic development, the Russian President said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua
Putin, Xi to discuss strategic partnership, sign documents — Kremlin
The Kremlin noted that "it is planned to sign a joint statement of the heads of state following talks and a number of bilateral documents"
Head of Main Personnel Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry Yuri Kuznetsov detained
A search was conducted at both Kuznetsov's job and his home, other specifics about the criminal case have not been revealed, law enforcement agencies told TASS
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
Apart from that, in Yury Popov's words, one violation of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 was reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Ukrainian commanders trading blame with each other over defeats near Kharkov — NYT
Many in Ukraine reportedly believe that their country’s situation in the conflict with Russia has significantly worsened
Capital flow from Russia to Central Asia to intensify ‘anti-sanctions immunity’ — expert
Central Asian countries expect an increase in Russia’s economic presence in the region, Rustam Khaydarov said
Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss new initiatives in energy sector — presidential aide
Yury Ushakov recalled that the volume of Russian oil supplies to China increased by 14% to 101.6 billion tons, while pipeline gas increased to 22.7 billion cubic meters
Putin-Xi meeting to be held in '1+4' format on each side — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the meeting will take place after a gala concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries and the opening of the Years of Culture of Russia and China
US Congress has evidence of Biden family’s involvement in terrorism — Ukrainian politician
Andrey Derkach pointed out that "the criminal case that was initiated against Burisma was being actively investigated under [Ukrainian] Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin [in 2014-2016]"
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army positions in area bordering Belgorod Region
"The personnel of the Battlegroup North actively employ FPV drones in the special military operation to eliminate the Ukrainian army’s dugouts, manpower and various military equipment," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Dyumin, Patrushev, Yampolskaya et al. — who joined Russia’s renewed presidential staff
Alexey Dyumin, who quit the post of the Tula Region’s governor, and Nikolay Patrushev, who left the post of secretary of the Security Council, have become new aides to the Russian leader
Heads of more than 20 Russian regions to attend EXPO in Harbin — presidential aide
Yury Ushakov noted that according to the plan, "interregional agreements should also be signed at this time"
Russia rejects Western attempts to impose order based on lies, hypocrisy — Putin
The Russian President pointed out that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group "have well established themselves as key pillars of the emerging multipolar world order"
Russian air defenses down several projectiles near Sevastopol, Belbek airfield
The city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev noted that there had been no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure
Lavrov characterizes Europe's economic problems due to US pressure as ‘monstrous’
Using Germany as an example, the minister recalled that the prosperity of the European industrial complex is largely based on Russian energy resources
Putin sees training of fresh talent for government service as priority
"We have a whole range of relevant programs, competitions and projects in place," the Russian leader stressed
Share of Russia’s oil supplies to China and India up by 1 p.p. in March — OPEC
China's oil imports in March increased by 4% compared to February and amounted to 11.6 million barrels per day, according to OPEC estimates
Belarus says Ukraine keeping up to 120,000 troops near border between countries
Konstantin Molostov said Belarus is taking "appropriate measures" in response to the actions of Ukraine
Putin highlights successful trade between Russia, China
"Over the past five years, we have doubled the Russia-China turnover: it reached $227.8 billion last year, against $111 billion in 2019," the Russian leader said
Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation
New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, Denis Oslomenko elaborated
Russian, Egyptian diplomats stress inadmissibility of Israel’s operation in Gaza
Mikhail Bogdanov and Nazih el-Nagari pointed to the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and stable humanitarian aide to the enclave’s population
Putin to visit China May 16-17 — Kremlin
The visit to China will be Putin’s first foreign visit after his re-election as the Russian president, and, as Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, will be a "reciprocal step to the first official visit of President Xi Jinping which took place last year also following his re-election"
Ukrainian politician calls for international tribunal for NATO crimes
According to Andrey Derkach, a base is being created for "a far international legal probe" into terrorism, war crimes, corruption, crimes against the freedom of speech and human rights committed by NATO member countries
Candidate for foreign intelligence chief advocates keeping ties with unfriendly countries
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that these contacts "should be preserved even in such a difficult international situation so that we can resolve very pressing problems"
Putin calls on new cabinet to do their job earnestly
"We have a lot to do," Russian President added
NATO countries waging proxy war against Russia — Russian diplomat
This financing of the Kiev regime "not only is provoking it to commit new war crimes and affirms its awareness of its own impunity, but also results in prolonging and exacerbating the conflict," Gennady Gatilov stressed
West would try to exhaust Russia’s resources in potential conflict — Naryshkin
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is also seeking to force Russia to stop its anti-NATO efforts
Economic interaction will be priority at meeting of Russian and Chinese leaders — aide
Presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov recalled that Russia last year moved up to fourth place among China's counterparties
Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
Hamas office in Doha to stay open amid Gaza conflict — Qatari PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said that the Hamas office was opened in the Qatari capital in 2012 to provide a channel of communication that has "proven effective"
Nominee for Russian defense chief urges need to outpace Ukrainian army in technology
"It is necessary to generalize the experience of applying new technologies and, correspondingly, test new forms and methods of warfare," Andrey Belousov added
Russia’s UN mission expects Georgia to be wise enough not to sell out to US like Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier the US demand that Tbilisi change its policy course raised the question of Washington’s true values
50 Russians killed, nearly 190 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past week
According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops used foreign-made drones, Czech-, Turkish-, and US-made projectiles, including ATACMS missiles
Putin’s informal meeting with Xi Jinping seen as most important part of his trip to China
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, this communication will revolve around the subject of Ukraine
NATO unable to prevent GPS jamming in Baltic region — retired Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak said he believes Russia is involved in the suppression of the GPS signal over the Baltic Sea to "test the alliance's reaction"
Russia seeking comprehensive, just settlement of Ukraine conflict — Putin
"Such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including Russia's," the Russian President pointed out
Russian official lauds defense industry as world’s most powerful in basic arms output
Denis Manturov noted that the geopolitical situation was prompting the need constantly to improve operational characteristics of armaments and military hardware
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Central Asian countries aware of risks of joining anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat
"Apparently, overseas and in Brussels they naively think that Central Asian countries will not resist this Western expansion," Mikhail Galuzin stated
Candidate for Russian sports minister advocates for holding more int'l club competitions
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin nominated Mikhail Degtyarev, who has served as the governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory since 2021, for the post of the country’s sports minister
Georgian government members could face sanctions over ‘erosion of democracy’ — US official
The Georgian parliament passed a bill on foreign agents in the final reading on May, 14
Federal Protective Service begins testing newest anti-drone systems
FSO Director Dmitry Kochnev pointed out that the agency seeks to study the newest technical solutions, "which the enemy attempts to use," taking the seriousness and credibility of threats into consideration
Law banning import of Russian uranium to US wreaks havoc on system — expert
Speaking about numerous statements on allocation of financing for the creation of additional capacities on uranium enrichment, it is unclear what is behind those statements, editor-in-chief of the Geoenergetika.ru online magazine Boris Martsinkevich noted
Russia’s Federal Guard Service gets latest weapons, including aircraft — director
Dmitry Kochnev stressed that the Federal Guard Service "is building up its combat capabilities and increasing its efficiency by equipping its units in charge of protecting the government with advanced weapons, accouterment, special military equipment"
Nord Stream saboteurs prepped in Ukraine, Romania — Ukrainian politician
According to Andrey Derkach, they trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland
