Putin’s informal meeting with Xi Jinping seen as most important part of his trip to China

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yury Ushakov said the most important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to China will be his informal meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where they will discuss Ukraine.

"The most important part is the communication between the leaders, which will happen following a concert in the evening of the same day, May 16, and which will be an opportunity for them to start [the discussion]. What is meant is that the leaders will have one-on-one talks. They will take a walk in the park near the palace, have some tea, obviously, and then there will be informal talks, during an informal dinner with the participation of some delegation members from both sides," he told reporters.

According to the official, this communication will revolve around the subject of Ukraine.

"There will be discussions of it all, including an in-depth discussion of Ukraine, during the evening bilateral meeting," he said.