Countries of ‘global billion’ don’t view Earth as common home of humanity — Putin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The countries of the so-called "golden billion" don’t seem to believe in equal rights for all people on Earth, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua, which was published on the Kremlin website.

"Earth is the cradle of humanity, our common home, and we are all equal as its inhabitants. I am convinced that this view is shared by most people on the planet," he noted.

"However, the countries that affiliate themselves with the so-called "golden billion" do not seem to think so," Putin added.