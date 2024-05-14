Russian diplomat puts blame for Kiev’s crimes on West

UNITED NATIONS, May 14. /TASS/. Western countries bear responsibility for the crimes of the Kiev regime, which uses openly terrorist methods, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Obviously, [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime is responsible for these crimes. But Western countries are no less to blame because the Kiev junta sponsors continue to supply it with long-range weapons, intelligence data, send their instructors and mercenaries to Ukraine in an illusory hope of dealing a strategic defeat on Russia and weakening our country," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The Zelensky regime’s sponsors are openly and publicly allowing it to hit civilian targets with the weapons they supply," he said, adding that Western countries are "shyly dodging discussing" Kiev’s terrorist methods.