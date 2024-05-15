Air defenses down two HARM missiles, two Hammer air bombs over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Air defenses have downed two High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), two Hammer guided aerial bombs, two Olkha rockets and nine drones over Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On-duty air defenses <...> destroyed two High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), two Hammer guided aerial bombs, two Olkha rockets and nine unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Belgorod Region. Five UAVs were wiped out over the Kursk Region and three drones were intercepted over the Bryansk Region," the Russian Defense Ministry specified.