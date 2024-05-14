FSB maintains partnership with over 260 foreign intelligence agencies — director candidate

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia currently maintains partnership relations with 263 intelligence agencies from 122 states, FSB Director candidate Alexander Bortnikov said.

"In regards to international operations, the FSB is authorized to conduct business with partner security agencies of many counties. As of today, we maintain official relations with 263 intelligence agencies from 122 states," he said, speaking at the Federation Council.

Bortnikov underscored that these states include BRICS representatives, adding that efficient working contacts have been established with them in various areas: countering terrorism, drug trafficking, informational and cyber security, organized crime.

"The work proceeds within both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in deepening this work," he noted.