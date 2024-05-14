{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
FSB maintains partnership with over 260 foreign intelligence agencies — director candidate

Alexander Bortnikov underscored that these states include BRICS representatives, adding that efficient working contacts have been established with them in various areas

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia currently maintains partnership relations with 263 intelligence agencies from 122 states, FSB Director candidate Alexander Bortnikov said.

"In regards to international operations, the FSB is authorized to conduct business with partner security agencies of many counties. As of today, we maintain official relations with 263 intelligence agencies from 122 states," he said, speaking at the Federation Council.

Bortnikov underscored that these states include BRICS representatives, adding that efficient working contacts have been established with them in various areas: countering terrorism, drug trafficking, informational and cyber security, organized crime.

"The work proceeds within both bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We are interested in deepening this work," he noted.

Foreign policyFederal Security Service
Russian-Chinese partnership shows resilience to any external pressure — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov emphasized that 2024 is an anniversary year from the standpoint of establishment of the Sino-Russian diplomatic relations
US Secretary of State plans to visit Kiev — Politico
Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine this week, the newspaper reported
Putin, Xi to discuss strategic partnership, sign documents — Kremlin
The Kremlin noted that "it is planned to sign a joint statement of the heads of state following talks and a number of bilateral documents"
Nominee for Russian defense chief urges need to outpace Ukrainian army in technology
"It is necessary to generalize the experience of applying new technologies and, correspondingly, test new forms and methods of warfare," Andrey Belousov added
Motor rifle troops in Urals receive upgraded T-72B3M tanks
The T-72B3M is a heavily upgraded version of the T-72 main battle tank
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Western strikes on Yemen have no excuse — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya also noted the failure of attempts "to justify this aggression by Security Council Resolution 2722 or by references to the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter"
Press review: Russia installs new defense minister and Ukrainian terror in Belgorod
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 13th
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Fire on motor ship in Russia’s Arkhangelsk extinguished
The North-Western Transport Prosecutor's Office organized a probe into the incident
OPEC+ countries cut oil output by 246,000 bpd in April, mainly due to Russia — report
In April, the largest volume of production reduction occurred in Russia (by 154,000 bpd to 9.292 million bpd)
Russian air defense systems destroy 25 Vampire MLRS shells over Belgorod region
It was reported earlier that multiple explosions were heard in Belgorod after the missile threat was declared, according to a TASS correspondent
Death toll in Sunday’s apartment building collapse in Belgorod climbs to 16
Belgorod and its surroundings were subjected to massive Ukrainian shelling on May 12
Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country"
Putin to visit China May 16-17 — Kremlin
The visit to China will be Putin’s first foreign visit after his re-election as the Russian president, and, as Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, will be a "reciprocal step to the first official visit of President Xi Jinping which took place last year also following his re-election"
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Ukrainian commanders flee Kupyansk, leaving covering force — Russian lawmaker
The Kharkov direction is the most important and challenging frontline area for Russian troops, Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out
Shoigu to oversee Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, not head it — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the service is headed by Dmitry Shugayev
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
State Duma approves deputy prime ministers of the Russian government
On May 7, the day of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration, the Russian government resigned, in accordance with the law
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Serbia’s ambassador to return to Kiev soon — President Vucic
Serbia’s embassy in Kiev suspended operation in March 2022 due to security considerations
Ukrainian military redeploys reserves towards Kharkov
"Depending on the development of the situation the build-up of the group will continue," according to the report
US ban on Russian uranium imports leads to turmoil in international relations — ambassador
"The delicate balance between exporters and importers of uranium products is under threat," Anatoly Antonov said
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
US Congress has evidence of Biden family’s involvement in terrorism — Ukrainian politician
Andrey Derkach pointed out that "the criminal case that was initiated against Burisma was being actively investigated under [Ukrainian] Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin [in 2014-2016]"
Aerospace Forces receive new Su-35S fighters
Su-35S have passed ground and flight trials and flew from Komsomolsk-on-Amur to the deployment airfield
Lavrov, Libyan representatives discuss resuming intergovernmental commission
Parties expressed "mutual interest in establishing and strengthening mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
US forms new anti-China, anti-Russia proxy alliances in APR — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that the Pentagon has formed a kind of strike group comprising Japan, the Philippines and Australia, which includes high-accuracy and long-range weapons systems and components of the US missile defense and air defenses
Forum on future of BRICS countries may be held in 2025
According to The Russia’s Agency for Strategic Initiatives, the VISION FORUM BRICS+ may be held in 2025 in the UAE
Ukrainian politician calls for international tribunal for NATO crimes
According to Andrey Derkach, a base is being created for "a far international legal probe" into terrorism, war crimes, corruption, crimes against the freedom of speech and human rights committed by NATO member countries
Russia’s S-300PS in Tajikistan confirm combat readiness
In April, at a meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the CIS armed forces special attention was paid to the development of the joint communication and air defense systems
Russia, China want to be leaders in establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Moscow and Beijing "are not the only ones who want to reform the international system, promote the establishment of a multipolar world order that would reflect the real weight of states"
Maxim Oreshkin promoted to deputy chief of Kremlin staff
Oreshkin has served as presidential aide since 2020 and was Russia's economic development minister in 2016-2020
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Russian official lauds defense industry as world’s most powerful in basic arms output
Denis Manturov noted that the geopolitical situation was prompting the need constantly to improve operational characteristics of armaments and military hardware
Sea-launched Bulava ICBM accepted for service in Russian Armed Forces
Currently, Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets operate seven strategic subs of this type built by the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest
Press review: New Russian government taking shape and Georgia's path to EU gets cloudy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 14th
US, NATO policy in Central Asia fraught with danger of 'color revolutions' — diplomat
Mikhail Galuzin stressed that Russia was and is a reliable partner of Central Asian countries
Supply of munitions for special military operation currently sufficient — Zolotov
Viktor Zolotov also said the National Guard had started to take delivery of heavy equipment
NATO unable to prevent GPS jamming in Baltic region — retired Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak said he believes Russia is involved in the suppression of the GPS signal over the Baltic Sea to "test the alliance's reaction"
Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid nervousness over special military op — Kremlin
According to a statement released earlier by the US State Department press service, Antony Blinken intends to discuss the situation on the battlefield and issues of military support to Kiev
Putin reappoints Ushakov, Medinsky as his aides — Kremlin
Larisa Brycheva was appointed presidential aide - head of the presidential state legal department, Dmitry Kalimulin will be presidential aide - head of the presidential reference office, Dmitry Shalkov will serve as presidential aide - head of the presidential control department
Russia to invite numerous global South leaders to BRICS summit — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the participants in last year's BRICS summit in Johannesburg (South Africa) decided to form a new category of partner countries, which "will largely replace the BRICS+ format that has existed so far"
Georgian parliament approves foreign agents bill in third reading
According to the procedure, the bill will be submitted to President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already vowed to veto it
West would try to exhaust Russia’s resources in potential conflict — Naryshkin
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is also seeking to force Russia to stop its anti-NATO efforts
Blinken arrives in Kiev to discuss US aid to Ukraine — Reuters
According to the report, US Secretary of State "hopes to send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment"
Russian diplomat says NATO sees Ukraine as tool against Russia
Zakharova expressed confidence that Stoltenberg is interested in Ukraine's future only in the context of confrontation with Russia, while he "takes no interest at all" in the future of Ukrainians
Part of Burisma’s bribe used to sponsor army of drones for Ukrainian forces — politician
"Under a classified court ruling, this money was transferred to a military unit of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate," Andrey Derkach said
Putin proposes Belousov as Shoigu's replacement: what is known about cabinet reshuffle
Other heads of security ministries and services, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will retain their posts in the government
Kremlin calls US ban on import of Russian uranium as 'manifestation of unfair competition'
"Our nuclear industry is one of the most advanced in the world. We will continue to develop this industry," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian troops liberate Bugrovatka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on ten Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost more than 520 troops over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Kharkov authorities acknowledge advance of Russian troops
The head of the military administration cited the delay in Western arms deliveries as the reason for the Ukrainian forces' failures
Detention of US citizens caused by their violations of law — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that "each case includes its own circumstances, its own details, so it is unlikely that any generalizations could be made here"
Russian robotic drone jammers shield evacuation groups in Ukraine operation
The innovation was prompted by the existence of gray zones in areas of combat operations that are dangerous for groups to evacuate wounded personnel, Denis Oslomenko noted
West must accept responsibility for Ukraine crisis, engage in peace talks — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is enjoying his greatest political power over the last 20 years" while Russia "beat sanctions in the economic war" and bolstered its economy
Kremlin spokesman says it is wrong to see Shoigu's new appointment as demotion
On May 12, Putin nominated Andrey Belousov for defense minister to succeed Shoigu
Dyumin, Patrushev, Yampolskaya et al. — who joined Russia’s renewed presidential staff
Alexey Dyumin, who quit the post of the Tula Region’s governor, and Nikolay Patrushev, who left the post of secretary of the Security Council, have become new aides to the Russian leader
Biden signs decree banning uranium imports from Russia — White House
The United States believes that a ban on imports of uranium from Russia will allow the United States to eliminate dependence on Russia in the field of peaceful nuclear energy
Fit nation: Russia to see widespread increase in people exercising by 2036 — official
"We will build at least 350 sports facilities per year in our regions for all age categories until 2030," Dmitry Chernyshenko noted
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
The RS-28 Sarmat is the newest heavy liquid-propelled intercontinental ballistic missile currently being co-developed to replace the world’s largest and most formidable ballistic missile, the Voyevoda
Tula Region governor becomes presidential aide — Kremlin
On February 2, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexey Dyumin as the acting governor of the Tula Region
Russian Defense Ministry personnel chief arrested for allegedly taking bribe
According to investigators, Yury Kuznetsov, who was the head of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, received a bribe from commercial entities in return for doing certain favors for them from 2021-2023
Russian troops destroy Ukrainian army positions in area bordering Belgorod Region
"The personnel of the Battlegroup North actively employ FPV drones in the special military operation to eliminate the Ukrainian army’s dugouts, manpower and various military equipment," Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
China’s Hongqi will become official car of SPIEF 2024 — Roscongress
The Hongqi brand is officially represented in 28 countries in particular in Bahrain, Germany, Denmark, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others
Experts of Ukraine’s Energoatom inspecting Belene NPP equipment for purchase — news portal
The Ukrainian side expressed hope of signing an agreement on the purchase of the equipment in June
Georgian legislature to pass foreign-agents bill in final reading on May 14 — PM
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, it "will play a crucial role in ending the so-called polarization that was imposed from the outside"
Switzerland conference on Ukraine aims to issue ultimatum to Russia — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that "the conference has long been the talk of all those who are trying to defeat Russia on the battlefield"
Ukrainian commanders trading blame with each other over defeats near Kharkov — NYT
Many in Ukraine reportedly believe that their country’s situation in the conflict with Russia has significantly worsened
Central Asian countries aware of risks of joining anti-Russian sanctions — diplomat
"Apparently, overseas and in Brussels they naively think that Central Asian countries will not resist this Western expansion," Mikhail Galuzin stated
Freight train cars derailed near Russia’s Volgograd
According to the press service of the Volga Railway, it was a result of the interference of unauthorized persons
Discussions of candidates for security bloc, Foreign Affairs ministers to finish in Russia
The plenary session is expected to begin at 14:00 Moscow time with the personal participation of all candidates
Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
North Korean delegation arrives in Russia’s Primorsky Region — news agency
Bilateral exchanges between Russia and North Korea have intensified since the second half of 2012
NATO countries waging proxy war against Russia — Russian diplomat
This financing of the Kiev regime "not only is provoking it to commit new war crimes and affirms its awareness of its own impunity, but also results in prolonging and exacerbating the conflict," Gennady Gatilov stressed
Russia’s Dnepr group destroys 15 Ukrainian watercraft on Dnieper’s right bank
In addition, the enemy lost 2 armored combat vehicles, 5 electronic warfare stations, 2 vehicles, and 28 drone control points, head of the group’s press center Roman Kodryan
Russian troops destroy 28 Ukrainian UAV control posts in Kherson area over past day
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 13 that the Ukrainian army had lost as many as 55 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system
Nord Stream saboteurs prepped in Ukraine, Romania — Ukrainian politician
According to Andrey Derkach, they trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Kiev reports difficult situation in Kharkov region
This direction has been strengthened, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky said
Some Westerns consider large-scale military conflict possible — intelligence service
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "this could happen if the so-called Western bloc considers it, firstly, profitable for itself and, secondly, sufficiently safe"
Kremlin says no mechanisms in place to exchange info on Nord Stream sabotage with Kiev
Dmitry Peskov added that Kiev's information about the Nord Stream explosions, if it is of any value at all, "is something that the Dutch, the Swedes and others should scrutinize"
Ukrainian forces fired at least 203 munitions at Belgorod Region over past day — governor
Most of the damaged houses, 79, are in Belgorod and the Belgorod District
Conflict between Russia, Ukraine may last about 10 years — Polish foreign minister
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the conflict in Ukraine may last for a few more years, and no one, in his opinion, can say whether it is to last for five years
Russia, China have many allies and will have even more — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov underlined that "all this will be for the benefit of democratization of international relations, when everyone will take his place in world affairs by right"
Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister highlights EU’s double standards to Ukraine, Gaza Strip
Alexander Grushko discussed with Deputy Foreign Minister of Egypt Khalid Emara in Cairo "the processes of formation of a multipolar world, key trends in the evolution of international relations, and the changing role of international organizations and associations"
Sullivan, Austin, Brown spend 90 minutes discussing military assistance with Ukrainians
The officials on the Ukrainian side were Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and the presidency’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, the US official said
Candidate for foreign intelligence chief advocates keeping ties with unfriendly countries
Sergey Naryshkin stressed that these contacts "should be preserved even in such a difficult international situation so that we can resolve very pressing problems"
Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment
Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity
Protesters in Cyprus call for end to funding Kiev following terrorist attack on Belgorod
The terrorist acts committed by the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir "Zelensky against the civilian population of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and other Russian border territories are criminal," said Mikis Filaniotis head of the Cypriot branch of the International Russophile Movement
Putin’s visit to China to strengthen joint work of Moscow, Beijing — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov underscored that "the duo of Moscow and Beijing plays the most important balancing role in global affairs"
Armenian opposition leader Bagrat Galstanyan calls for more protests across country
He said that the opposition movement "will increase pressure across the entire country, from the north to the south"
Russian troops wipe out 10 pieces of Western armor in DPR
It is noted that the number of destroyed Western armored vehicles could be considerably larger
Nikolay Patrushev to oversee shipbuilding as presidential aide — Kremlin Spokesman
In 1974, Patrushev graduated from the Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute - currently known as the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University
Germany to give Ukraine IRIS-T air defense system in May — ambassador
Martin Jaeger added that Germany also provided Ukraine with Gepard self-propelled air defense systems and a completely new system that was developed in Germany: the Skynex
Egypt threatens to end its mediation between Israel, Hamas — WSJ
The officials said Egypt is also blocking any humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing
Head of Main Personnel Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry Yuri Kuznetsov detained
A search was conducted at both Kuznetsov's job and his home, other specifics about the criminal case have not been revealed, law enforcement agencies told TASS
Russian aluminum inventories at LME warehouses fall by over 60% in April
According to LME, aluminum reserves at the end of April amounted to 116,300 tons
Kiev describes situation in Volchansk as extremely challenging
According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, "fierce fighting" is taking place in the Kharkov Region
Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation
New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, Denis Oslomenko elaborated
50 Russians killed, nearly 190 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past week
According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops used foreign-made drones, Czech-, Turkish-, and US-made projectiles, including ATACMS missiles
