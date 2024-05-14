Air defenses shoot down several air targets over Belgorod region — governor

BELGOROD, May 14. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down several targets over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said on his Telegram channel.

"Over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky district our air defenses have downed several air targets approaching the city. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties," he wrote.

Gladkov said that in the village of Krasny Oktyabr in the Belgorodsky district windows were smashed and roofs and facades damaged in three private households.

"All emergency response services are working at the scene. The consequences are yet to be clarified," Gladkov said.