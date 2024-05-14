Economic interaction will be priority at meeting of Russian and Chinese leaders — aide

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Trade and economic interaction will be a priority at the negotiations between the leaders of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"In the part of the negotiations that I outlined, that is, the narrow and broad line-up, the priority will be trade and economic interaction, given that China, since 2010, has occupied the position of Russia’s leading foreign trade partner," he said.

The Kremlin representative recalled that Russia last year moved up to fourth place among China's counterparties.

Speaking about the main milestones of the visit program, Ushakov said that the agenda in Beijing can be called busy. In addition to the traditional ceremony of the official meeting, negotiations between the two leaders in a narrow format are planned, where the most important and many sensitive topics will be discussed.

This will be followed by an expanded line-up with the participation of delegations of the two parties, which include members of the Russian government in an updated line-up and their counterparts from the State Council of the People's Republic of China. It is expected that Putin will hold a separate meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang.

"During the negotiations, it is planned to discuss the general state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in various fields, and consider current global and regional problems," the official said.