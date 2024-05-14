Putin calls on new cabinet to do their job earnestly

MOSCOW, May14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the country’s new government to earnestly doing their job.

"You are through with the constitutional procedure of being approved by the State Duma (lower house of Russian parliament - TASS)," he said at a meeting with the new cabinet. "During these discussions with parliament, <…> you probably spoke about the situation in your sectors, about what and how, from the point of view of lawmakers, is to be done to implement our plans."

"I ask you to take this seriously. <…> We have a lot to do," he added.