Japanese business remains interested in Russian products even under sanctions — official

TOKYO, December 7. /TASS/. In the face of anti-Russian sanctions and the presence of numerous payment and logistics restrictions, Japanese business remains interested in the Russian products, Russia's new trade representative in Tokyo Natalya Stapran said in an interview with TASS.

"Commercial interest is fully maintained. Russian goods are still available on the Japanese market. I'm talking about food, seafood, wood products and aluminum. The export market for such services as medicine, education and tourism seems very promising," she said.

At the same time, according to Stapran, Japanese companies have to consider risks and opportunities due to a variety of issues, including logistics and payments. "So the new barriers result in higher prices for Russian products for Japanese consumers. There is also a so-called information struggle, where Russian brands are simply not accepted in the market," the trade official said.

Stapran expressed optimism that cooperation will continue, "because even in the current conditions there are examples of successful projects implemented between companies from both countries."