More than 400 companies from 50 countries to participate in EDEX-23 in Egypt

CAIRO, December 4. /TASS/. More than 400 companies from around 50 countries will take part in EDEX-2023 (Egypt Defense Expo), an international defense and military industry show which has opened in Egypt's new administrative capital.

The event, which is being held for a third time and will last until December 7, will present the latest defense and security technologies and solutions, as well as equipment used on land, at sea and in the air.

Egyptian Defense Minister Mohamed Ahmed Zaki stressed at the opening ceremony, "the exhibition serves as a platform for exchanging experience with the aim of developing relations between countries in the fields of defense and military industries, enhancing capabilities to protect national security, and deepening security partnerships and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries."

"Manufacturing companies will offer weapons and equipment to the governments of brotherly and friendly countries for supporting their armed forces and for deterrence in order to preserve security and stability and achieve sustainable development," the Egyptian defense minister said.

"The strong Egyptian nation having its own history believes that the possession of reasonable force is the main guarantee of security and peace," Zaki said. He pointed out that "current world events, especially the extremely dangerous and delicate turn that the Palestinian cause is facing, and also the ill-conceived military escalation that imposes reality on the ground, are aimed at eliminating the Palestinian issue." In this regard, he believes, "the world must have a force that protects it and ensures its continued existence."

EDEX is being held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi every two years. The first show was in 2018. The current event is expected to be attended by about 35,000 representatives from military industries around the world. Russia has delegated several defense industry companies.