Russia to direct 50% of diesel fuel output to domestic market — Energy Minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia has scaled up export supplies of diesel fuel in a way that at least 50% of the output is flowing to the internal market, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters.

"In the optimal volume, which we have already announced, based on the goal of delivering at least 50% of production to the domestic market," the minister said, answering the question regarding the resumed exports of diesel fuel relatively to total production in Russia.

The Russian Cabinet approved a series of new systemic measures to keep stability in the fuel market on October 6. Russia also lifted restrictions of diesel fuel pipeline exports to seaports for producers delivering at least 50% of produced diesel fuel to the domestic market.