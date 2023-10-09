Protective duty on oil products to come into effect after repeal of fuel export ban

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The protective duty on all types of petroleum products will come into effect after the ban on export of fuel is removed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that it will not cover large refineries with the refining capacity of over 1 mln tons per year.

"A protective duty on all types of petroleum products (not only on motor gasoline and diesel fuel) in the amount of 50,000 rubles ($500) per ton has been imposed in a move to prevent the potential export of petroleum products meant for the domestic market (the so-called "grey" export schemes). This concerns exporters that are not producers of petroleum products. This measure will actually come into effect after the ban on export supplies is fully lifted. The protective duty will not cover responsible producers, large refineries with the refining capacity of over 1 mln tons per year," he said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Those policies will help thwart attempts by sub-purchasers to buy fuel beforehand for further export after the existing restrictions are removed, as well as prevent export of fuel as other petroleum products, Novak added.

The Russian cabinet introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market. The ban is indefinite and its term will depend on market saturation and the results of this measure, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said earlier.

The Russian government approved a number of new systemic measures for maintaining stability in the fuel market on October 6. In particular, it was decided to amend the Tax Code and resume, effective October 1, the parameters of the fuel damper mechanism that were adjusted starting from September 1. Russia is also lifting restrictions on exports of diesel fuel via pipelines to seaports for producers that supply at least 50% of diesel fuel produced to the local market. For suppliers of fuel that purchase it in the market, not produce it themselves, a protective duty on petroleum products in the amount of 50,000 rubles ($500) per ton was imposed for preventing potential "grey" export schemes. This policy will be effective until the end of this year, according to the decree.

The authorities also stepped up demands for the sale of Class 5 gasoline and diesel on exchanges by oil producers from 13% to 15% and from 9.5% to 12.5%, respectively, which is expected to raise the guaranteed volume of supply of demanded fuel on exchanges and increase the volume of transactions under competitive terms. The hike will come into force a month after its official publication, according to the cabinet’s decree (meaning from November 6).