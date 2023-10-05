Yamal's Ingilor Park to offer new 40-km tourist route

TASS, October 5. A new 40-km-long tourist route, which will run across the Ingilor Nature Park on the Yamal Peninsula, will be organized before the end of the year, the regional government's press service said.

"Before the end of the year, the Ingilor Nature Park will organize a tourist route," the press service said. "Works on the new trail started in August. The route will be 40 km long. By now, the route has an entrance arch and three stops. <.> Works on the route will be completed by the end of the year."

The Kharbey tourist route runs along the Kharbey River valley. The route will be used for both hiking and rafting. The trail will have navigation signs, information boards, birdhouses and animal shelters. Tourist stops will be equipped with waste containers, tent decks, campfire sites and sanitary modules. Another trail - the Pusierka Mount - has been organized earlier this year with the participation of volunteers.

The Ingilor Nature Park, established in 2022, features the Jade Valley, Bolshoe Shchuchye Lake, the world's largest musk ox nursery. Since the beginning of the year, the park has issued more than 400 visit permits to individual tourists and guided groups.