Russia and Tajikistan discuss cooperation in key areas of nuclear industry

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan are considering the possibilities of cooperation in the nuclear sector and technology, Rosatom Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are talking about nuclear medicine, geological exploration and production of minerals, rare earth metals, training of people and related areas such as digitalization," he said.

Spassky added that Rosatom is ready to discuss with Tajikistan the construction of a nuclear power plant of any size in the country. "Of course, this is still thinking about the future - but if in the future, based on the enormous potential that has been created, based on the human relations that we have established with our Tajik colleagues, if the Tajik side shows interest in nuclear energy, in the construction of a nuclear power plant of large or small capacity of Russian design in Tajikistan <...> we will be happy. We have competencies and technologies, but most importantly we have the capital of human communication, partnership and friendship, which allows us to consider the most difficult and large-scale initiatives," he said.